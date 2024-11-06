Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
  4. Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch nabs another suspect from Pune, 16 arrested so far

Baba Siddique murder: Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Mumbai
Updated on: November 06, 2024 17:36 IST
Maharashtra News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Late NCP leader Baba Siddique

In connection with the gruesome murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested another suspect from Pune. According to the information received, the accused has been identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Apune, who is alleged to be aware of the entire plan being made to kill the NCP leader. Further, another significant allegation being leveled against the accused includes that he helped the other absconding accused in training and handling weapons.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

