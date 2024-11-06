Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch nabs another suspect from Pune, 16 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Late NCP leader Baba Siddique

In connection with the gruesome murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested another suspect from Pune. According to the information received, the accused has been identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Apune, who is alleged to be aware of the entire plan being made to kill the NCP leader. Further, another significant allegation being leveled against the accused includes that he helped the other absconding accused in training and handling weapons.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)