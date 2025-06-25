Good news for Delhi Metro commuters: Now you can book tickets on Rapido app Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka said the company will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25.

New Delhi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the Delhi metro commuters as they now can book tickets on ride-hailing app Rapido, facilitated through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company said on Wednesday.

Check Rapido offers at Rs 25

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka said the company will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25.

"We are making the metro ticketing available on our platform with the help of ONDC and DMRC. We are also making the first ride free for all users who are using Rapido app to book their metro ticket," he said.

8 lakh customers use Rapido

Sanka added that every day more than 8 lakh customers use Rapido out of that 40 per cent are women drivers. Around 1 lakh customers already use the service to travel to or from metro stations, he added. The company will have designated pick up and drop off points at select metro stations in Delhi.

Commuters can buy metro tickets on Uber app

Last month, Uber had announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

According to Uber, this marks the first integration with India's pioneering digital public infrastructure and a major step forward in making public transport more connected.

Uber, in a statement, said that three more cities across India are slated to go live in 2025. This integration follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, where Uber committed to collaborating with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.

Giving details, Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said “India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs."