Delhi: Gold and diamond-encrusted 'kalash' worth crores stolen during Jain religious ceremony | Video

New Delhi:

A precious 'kalash' adorned with gold and precious stones was stolen near the Red Fort complex in Delhi during a Jain religious ceremony that began on August 15 and will continue until September 9 (Tuesday). Businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who brought the kalash daily for worship, reported the theft. He revealed that the thief disguised himself in religious attire to blend in with the crowd and made away with the valuable item amidst the chaos during the event, which was attended by notable personalities, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Details of the stolen kalash

The stolen kalash weighs approximately 760 grams and is made of pure gold, embedded with around 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. Its estimated value is close to one crore rupees. CCTV footage captured the suspect's movements, and police have identified him. Authorities are optimistic about his imminent arrest. The event was held at 15 August Park within the Red Fort premises and is an important religious ritual for Delhi's Jain community.

Police investigation and security concerns

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are actively investigating the theft. Forensic teams are examining the CCTV footage, and multiple officers have been deployed to track down the culprit. The incident has raised concerns about security lapses at the historic site, especially during large-scale events. Police have assured heightened vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future.