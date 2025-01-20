Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election 2025: The Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) or OBCs. It is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Anil Kumar Bajpai registered a win by a thin margin of over 6,000 votes.

Gandhi Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,82,831 electors in the Gandhi Nagar constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,02,036 electors were male and 80,792 were female. 3 electors belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2020 was 40 (33 men and 7 women).

In 2015, the total number of electors in the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency was 1,68,799. Out of this, 95,809 electors were male and 72,988 were female. 2 electors were of the third gender. The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2015 was 24 ( 18 men and 6 women).

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Gandhi Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, along with the other 69 constituencies of the state.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Gandhi Nagarl Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The seat will witness a contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. While AAP has fielded Naveen Chaudhary, Congress has pitted Kamal Arora. BJP has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

The incumbent MLA Anil Bajpai is not in the tussle this election. He had won2015 and 2020 at both AAP and BJP ticket. Before AAP's emergence in the political landscape of Delhi, Congress dominated the seat. However, on the Congress ticket, it was Arvinder Singh Lovely who won the seat 4 times. This election, he is contesting on a BJP ticket. On the other hand, AAP has pitted Chaudhary who garnered over 42,000 votes last election and reduced the victory margin to nearly 6,000. Therefore, the main contest is between the BJP and AAP in Gandhi Nagar.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat with a thin margin of 6,079 votes. He polled 48,824 votes, He defeated AAP candidate Naveen Chaudhary, who got 42,745 votes (37.33%). Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely stood third with 21,913 votes (19.14 %). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,14,507.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat on the AAP ticket with a margin of 7,482 votes. He was polled 50,946 votes with a vote share of 45.24 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate Jitender, who got 43,464 votes (38.60%). Congress candidate Surender Prakash Sharma stood third with 16,228 votes (14.41%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,12,603.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020 Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)

2015 Anil Kumar Bajpai (AAP)

2013 Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC)

2008 Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC)

2003 Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC)

1998 Arvinder Singh (lovely) (INC)

1993 Darshan Kumar Bahl (BJP)

1983 Sukhan (INC)

1977 Som Nath (JNP)

1972 Inder Singh Azad (INC)

Gandhi Nagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Gandhi Nagar legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,82,831 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,14,507 or 62.63 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 1,68,799 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,12,603 or 66.71 per cent.