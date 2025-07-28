Four, including woman sub‑inspector, arrested for extorting Rs 20 lakh from doctor in Delhi Delhi Police arrests a female sub-inspector and three others for assaulting and extorting Rs 20 lakh from a doctor, triggering fresh concerns over police misconduct.

New Delhi:

A scandal has erupted within the ranks of the Delhi Police as a female Sub-Inspector (SI) along with three other police personnel, were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a doctor and extorted Rs 20 lakh under duress. The complainant reported that the SI, who was on leave at the time, conspired with the other officers to threaten the doctor with a false case of paper leakage if he refused to pay.

The doctor was reportedly attacked and coerced into shelling out the cash. Authorities wasted no time in registering an FIR at West Vihar (East) Police Station, and the implicated officers were taken into custody soon after.

Allegations of coercion and heavy-handed tactics

According to police sources, the female SI allegedly forcefully extorted Rs 20 lakh from the doctor, threatening punitive legal action in the form of a fabricated paper leak case. The officers are accused of physically assaulting the doctor during the ordeal. The swift registration of charges reflects the severity of the allegations and the urgency with which authorities responded.

Delhi Police faces scrutiny amid rising concerns

The arrest has reignited public scrutiny over issues of police misconduct and extortion, leading civil rights groups and the medical community to demand greater accountability. While the Delhi Police has a protocol for internal investigations, critics urge for a transparent and rigorous inquiry into the actions of the arrested officials.

Broader context: Concerns over police corruption

This incident follows a similar case in Lucknow, where an SI and a journalist were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 8 lakh from a doctor on the pretext of resolving a rape complaint — demonstrating a pattern of misuse of authority within law enforcement agencies

Additional misconduct cases involving Delhi Police personnel

Adding to the city's policing woes, two sub-inspectors (one female) from Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime and Shahdara stations were recently arrested in Indore for diverting ₹75 lakh meant for cybercrime victims, raising further concerns over integrity within the force. Investigators recovered cash, gold bars and mobile devices during the inquiry

Officials’ response and next steps

The Delhi Police has pledged full cooperation with ongoing investigations. A senior police representative stated: “No leniency will be shown toward officers who misuse their position. The FIR and arrests reflect our commitment to upholding public trust.”

Disciplinary proceedings and departmental action are expected to follow upon completion of the criminal inquiry, emphasising the importance of restoring confidence in law enforcement agencies.