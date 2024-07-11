Flood-like situation in Delhi's JJ Colony as barrage of Munak canal breaks down

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi's JJ Colony

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in many areas of the country. On one hand, many areas of UP and Assam are in the grip of floods, on the other hand, the condition of Mumbai is also bad due to rain. Meanwhile, Delhi JJ Colony has also submerged due to the breaking of the barrage of Munak Canal. Due to rains in the last few days the water level of Yamuna has also increased.

In a drone video which was released by ANI, it is seen that due to the breaking of the barrage of Munak canal in North Delhi, JJ Colony of Bawana got submerged and water entered the residential areas. People are facing issues in knee-deep water. Let us tell you that the Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of light rain in the city during the day. The humidity level in Delhi was 91 per cent at 08:30 am. The city recorded 15 mm of rain in 24 hours from 08:30 am on Wednesday to 08:30 am on Thursday. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Delhi's life-giving Munak canal suddenly cracked on Thursday morning, after which the water flow was diverted to the sub-canal and repair work has been started. Informing about the incident, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said, "Today early morning there has been a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in close coordination with the Haryana Irrigation Department, who maintain the Munak Canal. Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal."

The BJP was soon to corner AAP over the issue. Criticising the AAP, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "If anything won't be taken care of or proper maintenance would be done, we will get such news. However, what we can do from our level, we will do every possible thing from the Centre level. But, the Delhi govt should come forward and do something about it as the people are in trouble..."