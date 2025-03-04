Five injured in firing between two groups in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, investigation underway Delhi firing incident: The motive behind the gunfight is yet to be established, and police are probing possible gang rivalries or personal enmity.

Delhi firing incident: At least five people were injured in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said. According to the police, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday at Jyoti Nagar police station by a man claiming his son had been shot at by unknown assailants.

Upon arrival, police found that there had been firing between two groups and multiple rounds had been fired, in which five persons got injured. The police said that all the injured people were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Investigation underway

A crime team and forensic experts were called to examine the scene, where several empty cartridges and a live cartridge were recovered, said police.

Police have registered a case at Jyoti Nagar police station and launched an investigation. Teams have been formed to analyse technical and manual inputs to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, the official said.

DCP North East Abhishek Mishra said, "Five people have been injured in the firing incident. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station. We have some clues about the people involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway."

Motive behind the gunfight is yet to be established

The official said that the reason behind the gunfight is yet to be determined, with police investigating possible gang rivalries or personal disputes. Authorities are questioning local sources and analyzing CCTV footage from the area for potential clues.

Meanwhile, security in the area has been heightened to prevent any further violence. Residents have been urged to cooperate with the investigation as efforts to track down the suspects are underway.

