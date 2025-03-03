DU student working as newspaper vendor to fund his study killed in road accident in Rohini A resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi, Rishal Singh died after a vehicle hit his cycle when he was on duty to distribute newspapers in Rohini.

A 19-year-old Delhi University student died in a road accident in Delhi's Rohini. The police on Monday said the deceased was working as a newspaper vendor to fund his education.

According to the police, the victim was pursuing graduation and took up newspaper distribution to meet his requirements.

The road accident took place around 6.30 am on Saturday near the RTO office in Rohini. A PCR call alerted the police about a road accident.

Rishal Singh was found lying with broken bicycle scattered with newspapers. The locals took him to the hospital.

"Upon arrival, teams found a broken bicycle scattered with newspapers, but the victim had already been moved to BSA Hospital. He was declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi, he added. Singh was a college student who also worked as a newspaper distributor in the mornings.

"Initial investigations suggest that an unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to his fatal injuries," he added.

Police have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation into the matter. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible.

Poonam (25), the elder sister of Rishal, shared that her family is devastated by the death of his brother, whose birthday was just three months away on June 11.

The victim had been working odd jobs, including as a newspaper vendor, since Class 11, earning around Rs 12,000 per month to fund his education and support his family.

Singh is survived by his father (50), who works in a factory in Bawana, and his mother (45), who does stitching. He also leaves behind a younger brother and two married sisters.

"The police have not yet arrested the accused. He was very hard-working and wanted to become a stenographer. His dreams have been crushed, and the accused is still free. What will my elderly parents do now?" Poonam said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes jibe at Atishi, says 'If Kejriwal can get Swati Maliwal beaten, you...'