Fire at Rajouri Garden restaurant: People jump from one roof to another in panic | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MDIA People jumping from the restaurant's roof

A major fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree Restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, sending people into a state of panic. According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze was reported at around 2:01 PM. A total of 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control.

The fire, which erupted on the first floor of the restaurant, led to a chaotic scene as people inside, including women and children, rushed to escape the flames. Disturbing videos from the site show individuals leaping onto the adjacent roof in a desperate attempt to avoid the growing fire.

While no fatalities have been reported, police confirmed that one person sustained non-burn injuries during the rescue operation. Fortunately, they are receiving treatment and are expected to recover. The fire was quickly contained by the fire department, and thankfully, there have been no further casualties or serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities are working to determine how the blaze started. The situation in the Rajouri Garden market has since been brought under control, with fire officials continuing to assess the scene.

The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols, as many were seen fleeing in panic. The images of people jumping from one building to another underscore the level of fear caused by the unexpected disaster.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and stay informed as investigations into the fire continue.