Father, son stabbed to death in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park over financial dispute; probe on

New Delhi:

A father and his son were stabbed to death following a violent incident in Chittaranjan Park on Friday evening, police sources said. The victims have been identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood. They were found outside their residence and were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

Dispute believed to be the cause

According to preliminary findings, the incident is believed to be linked to a financial disagreement. Karan, who was involved in his father’s property business, had reportedly had an argument earlier in the day which later escalated.

Reportedly, during the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Karan multiple times. Rakesh intervened in an attempt to save his son but was also stabbed repeatedly, leading to his death.

During the confrontation, both father and son sustained multiple injuries. Officials indicated that the nature of the case suggests there may have been earlier tensions between the individuals involved. Investigators are also looking into whether more than one person was present at the time.

Police teams, along with forensic experts, have examined the spot and gathered evidence. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to help identify those responsible.

Search operations underway

Authorities said the individuals suspected in the case have been identified, and efforts are ongoing to locate them.