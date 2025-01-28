Election Commission writes letter to Arvind Kejriwal, asks for proof of 'Yamuna poisoning'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking for proof of 'Yamuna poisoning', the charge he made against the BJP-led Haryana government, drawing severe criticism from the BJP and the Congress amid intense poll campaign in Delhi.

The poll panel asked Kejriwal to substantiate with facts his serious and grave allegations of poisoning of Yamuna River and mass genocide. The EC cited various judicial pronouncements and legal provisions that can lead to up to three years imprisonment for mischievous statements against national integration and public harmony.

The Election Commission noted that such allegations have serious ramifications of creating enmity between the regional groups, and residents of the neighbouring States, a threat of a law-and-order situation due to actual or perceived shortage or non-availability of water.

The Commission has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8 pm on January 29, 2025, so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate.

Kejriwal's charges of poisoning Yamuna water highly objectionable: LG

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, alleging that Kejriwal's accusations that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna water and there was an "attempt of genocide" in the national capital are highly objectionable and unfortunate, and amount to endangering national security.

Citing media reports, Saxena said the former Delhi chief minister's allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting a "genocide" in Delhi are "highly objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable".

"Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved but also to national peace and security," he said in the letter to the chief minister.

The LG also pointed out that instead of condemning Kejriwal's statements, Atishi strengthened the "confusion and fear" among people by writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.

Saxena said he expects the Delhi chief minister to rise above "narrow interests" and refrain from making "misleading, dangerous, and baseless statements, and advise the AAP convenor to do the same for the sake of public welfare and peace".

Arvind Kejriwal's sensational claim

Delhi's water crisis took a sharp political turn on Monday, with Kejriwal accusing the Haryana government of indulging in "biological warfare". In a fiery post on X, he alleged, "Poison is being mixed into the Yamuna to make its water untreatable. If people in Delhi consume this water, many will die. This is nothing short of a mass murder."