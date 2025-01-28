Kejriwal hits back at Rahul: How did Vadra get a clean chit from BJP, and what about National Herald case?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

In his first apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Delhi Assembly elections campaigning, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the leader regarding National Herald cases and Robert Vadra getting clean chit. Notably, AAP and Congress are part of INDIA bloc.

Taking to X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Modiji puts people in jail even by making fake cases like liquor scam. Why haven't you and your family been arrested in open and shut cases like the National Herald? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from BJP? It is better if you don't preach on fear and bravery. The country knows who is a coward and who is brave."

Earlier in the day, launching a blistering attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi said the former chief minister came talking about bringing in clean politics but the biggest "liquor scam" took place in Delhi under his watch, while he got engrossed in "sheesh mahal politics". Gandhi trained his guns on Kejriwal at his two poll meetings in Patparganj and the Muslim-dominated Okhla, and alluded to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying he was nowhere to be seen when violence and hatred engulfed Delhi. He took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too, calling him the "architect of the liquor scam". In Okhla, Gandhi claimed that Kejriwal was "afraid" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking Kejriwal, Gandhi further said the AAP leader keeps giving himself certificates of honesty. "Who is in need of giving certificate to himself? Only a dishonest person does so. An honest person does not give himself a certificate. People give the honest person a certificate. He should ask the people and not keep giving himself certification," Gandhi said. "We will open the shop in front of Modi's face to spread love. We do not fear Modi. You saw he used to make huge speeches, talk about 56-inch chest but after polls he has forgotten all that... have you seen his face," he said to cheers from the largely Muslim crowd in Okhla from where the Congress' Ariba Khan is locked in a triangular contest with AAP's Amanatullah Khan and BJP's Manish Chaudhary.