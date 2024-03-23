ED raids AAP MLA Gulab Singh's residence, party says 'largest democracy in world now on path of dictatorship'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh, the party said on Saturday (March 23). Singh is an MLA from the national capital's Matiala Assembly constituency. He is in-charge of Gujarat unit of the party.

The party said that the ED team raided his residence at around 3 am on Saturday. However, the party added that it does not know under which case the raid is being conducted.

The raid come a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was sent to six-day ED custody in the money laundering case linked to the Excise Policy case.

AAP reacts

Slamming the central government over the ED raid on Gulab Singh, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the largest democracy in the world "is now on the path of dictatorship".

"People in not only India but those across the world have come to know that the BJP Government is busy in putting the entire Opposition in jail. This country is following the path of Russia...This has been seen in Bangladesh, Pakistan, North Korea and now India is on the same path. The largest democracy in the world is now on the path of dictatorship where the basic rights of people will be finished, where Opposition will be stopped...Our top 4 leaders are in jail under false cases. We are contesting in Gujarat, and the party's Gujarat in charge Gulab Singh Yadav is being raided today. I am confident that in the time to come, AAP leaders and other Opposition leaders will be raided so that Opposition is scared into silence," he said.