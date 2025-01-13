Delhi Election: EC accepts AAP's request for voter ID card transfer of Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The Election Commission of India on Monday accepted the AAP's request for a vote transfer of the party's Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha. The development comes after a delegation of AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Atishi, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MP Sanjay Singh met top EC officials at the Election Commission of India. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that the poll panel had accepted his party's demand.

What is the voter ID card transfer issue?

The AAP delegation raised the issue of the transfer of the voter ID card of Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi. Earlier, Kejriwal said that it was an urgent issue since Ojha's candidature depended on the transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he could file the nomination papers. Ojha filed Form 8 for the transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi on January 7 -- the last day to do so -- but the chief electoral officer, Delhi, through an order changed the last date to January 6, the AAP chief claimed.

"This is against the law," he said and suspected that the move was aimed at "deliberately debarring" Ojha from contesting the polls.

The delegation also raised the issue of multiple applications for registration of voters in addresses of the senior BJP leaders living in the New Delhi constituency.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.