Did police rough up a Delhi man over Zomato food delivery? Here's the truth behind viral video As per the police, the video is from an incident on September 29. A call was received at the Outer North Delhi Police control room. The caller said that even after delivering the food, the person who ordered did not pay and started abusing the delivery boy.

New Delhi:

In today’s world, where social media is accessible to everyone, it has become difficult to discern the truth behind the vast amount of content circulating online. Every day, numerous claims emerge—some later proven false. A recent example involves a viral video showing two policemen dragging a man from his home. In the footage, a man wearing a red T-shirt is being forcibly taken by the officers.

Another man is also visible in the video, who initially remains quiet but seems to assist the police when asked.

Police share their version

On September 29, a call was received at the Outer North Delhi Police control room from one Arjun, a Zomato delivery executive. He reported that two individuals, appearing to be in an inebriated condition, had placed a food order. He said that they forcibly took the food without making any payment and abused him verbally.

Acting on the information, ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish from Narela Police Station were rushed to the location.

Zomato boy alleges physical assault

Upon reaching the spot, the caller, Arjun, further alleged that he was also physically assaulted by the individuals. One person, later identified as Rishi Kumar (initially provided a false name as Ram Kumar), was found in an intoxicated state. When questioned, he began abusing the police personnel.

Due to his non-cooperative behavior and visible signs of intoxication, he was forcibly taken out of the premises and transported for medical examination, where his alcohol consumption was confirmed.

Accused released after counselling

Since the delivery boy did not file a formal complaint at the time due to work commitments, no legal proceedings were initiated. The alleged individual, Rishi Kumar, who was found to be a school teacher, was counselled appropriately and released to return home.

An enquiry into the matter is currently being conducted by the Additional DCP, Outer-North District.