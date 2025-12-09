Delhites get respite as air quality improves marginally; AQI settles in 'very poor' category Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the issue of pollution was not new and the government would require at least 27 months 'to fix backlogs of 27 years'. She also rebuked the protests taking place in Delhi due to pollution.

New Delhi:

The air in Delhi has shown signs of improvement as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas has marginally improved on Tuesday. Visuals from the Akshardham area shows a thick shroud of smog over the area, with AQI registered at 319 in ‘very poor’ category.

The situation has also improved in the ITO area, where the AQI was found at 294, registering in ‘poor’ category.

The AQI in Ghazipur and Anand Vihar area was recorded at 319, which is in the ‘very poor’ category, As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) classifies air pollution levels as follows: 0 to 50 indicates ‘good’ air quality, 51 to 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 falls under ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is labeled ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is regarded as ‘severe’.

India Gate was partially hidden behind a curtain of haze as the air quality index remains in the 'poor' category in the area.

Area-wise AQI

India Gate and Kartavya Path- 265

Ghazipur- 319

Akshardham- 319

Need at least 27 months, says CM Gupta

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the issue of pollution was not new and the government would require at least 27 months ‘to fix backlogs of 27 years’. She also rebuked the protests taking place in Delhi due to pollution.

"I want to ask those protesting at India Gate: the problem of air pollution is not new and has been around for years. Where were your protests before? What did the previous government do? There is a backlog of 27 years. The government at least needs 27 months to work. After 27 months, you can ask me about the steps we have taken to address the air pollution issue," she said at an event.