Delhi: Youth murdered behind Ganesh pandal in West Vinod Nagar | Video

New Delhi:

Tension gripped East Delhi’s Mandavali police station area on Wednesday (August 27) after a youth was found murdered behind a Ganesh pandal set up inside Dr Rajendra Prasad Park in West Vinod Nagar.

Police, MLA reach the spot

Soon after information surfaced, a police team rushed to the spot to investigate the crime. Local MLA Ravi Negi also arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment was reported in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Cause of murder under probe

The identity of the youth and the motive behind the killing are still being verified. Investigators are examining the crime scene and questioning locals present nearby when the incident occurred. Officials said they are not ruling out any angle, including personal enmity or local disputes.

More details are awaited in this regard.