Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Delhi
  3. Delhi: Youth murdered behind Ganesh pandal in West Vinod Nagar | Video

Delhi: Youth murdered behind Ganesh pandal in West Vinod Nagar | Video

Delhi crime: As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the spot and began investigations. Local MLA Ravi Negi also visited the site to review the situation, while additional police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incidents.

Delhi: Youth murdered behind Ganesh pandal in West Vinod Nagar.
Delhi: Youth murdered behind Ganesh pandal in West Vinod Nagar. Image Source : Reporter
Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited BySheenu Sharma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Tension gripped East Delhi’s Mandavali police station area on Wednesday (August 27) after a youth was found murdered behind a Ganesh pandal set up inside Dr Rajendra Prasad Park in West Vinod Nagar.

Police, MLA reach the spot

Soon after information surfaced, a police team rushed to the spot to investigate the crime. Local MLA Ravi Negi also arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment was reported in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Cause of murder under probe

The identity of the youth and the motive behind the killing are still being verified. Investigators are examining the crime scene and questioning locals present nearby when the incident occurred. Officials said they are not ruling out any angle, including personal enmity or local disputes.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Delhi Crime Delhi Police Delhi News Delhi Ncr News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\