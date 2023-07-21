​Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark yet again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ​Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again

Delhi Yamuna water level: Yamuna once again flowed above the danger mark in Delhi as water level was recorded at 205.33 metres yet again on Friday (July 21), thus delaying the rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

The Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level reached 205.34 metres at 6 pm on Friday which may further rise to 205.45 metres by 11 pm.

Marginal fluctuations have been recorded in the water level over the last three days amid rain in the upper catchment areas, primarily in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The water level had dropped below the danger mark by 8 pm on Tuesday after it flowed above the threshold for eight days. It receded to 205.22 metres at 5 am on Wednesday, before it started rising again and breached the danger mark.

IMD issues warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till July 22.

In case of heavy rains upstream of Delhi, the increase in the water level may slow down the speed of rehabilitation of the affected families in the low-lying areas of the national capital.

It may also impact the water supply in Delhi, which became normal only on Tuesday after being affected for four to five days due to the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad.

The pump house supplies raw water to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, which together account for around 25 per cent of the city's supply.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, there is a shortage of 10-12 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to the inundation of some tube wells in the river floodplain at Palla.

Around 30 MGD from the tube wells are extracted. Parts of Delhi have suffered from waterlogging and flooding for over a week now.

Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

