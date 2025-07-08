Delhi women to get 'Saheli Smart Cards' for free bus travel: Here's how to apply The Delhi Transport Corporation operates 44 depots across Delhi and one in Noida. It has an active fleet of 3,266 buses, comprising 1,950 electric and 1,694 CNG buses.

New Delhi:

The Saheli Smart Card is a personalised travel pass that includes the holder's name and photograph, and it will enable women and transgender residents of Delhi aged 12 and above to travel for free on all DTC and Cluster buses. An official said that the Saheli Smart Card will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

Who can apply for Saheli Smart Cards?

The official said that, unlike the current paper-based pink ticket system, this personalised smart card, featuring the user's name and photo, will allow free travel only on DTC and Cluster buses. Additionally, it will support recharge and top-up features, enabling use on other modes of public transport as well.

"To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address. They must register online through the DTC portal, select a participating bank, and complete full KYC verification at the chosen bank branch," the official added.

Once the KYC process is completed, the card will be dispatched to the applicant’s registered address by the bank.

What documents are required?

Providing further details, the official said that applicants for the Saheli Smart Card will need to submit the following documents:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Proof of residence in Delhi

Passport-size photograph

Any other documents required under bank-specific KYC norms

The Delhi government, in its communication to banks and financial institutions, has invited expressions of interest for the issuance of these cards. It said these cards will usher in a new era of safe, accessible, and paperless public transport for women and transgenders in the city.

The official further clarified that while the government will not charge commuters for travel, issuing banks may levy a nominal card issuance or maintenance fee as per their policies.

What will happen if you lose your card?

In case the card is lost, users must report it to the issuing bank, which may provide a replacement as per its terms.

The card will need to be activated through the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) of DTC before use. Though the card can be used on other transit systems after topping up, the free travel benefit is restricted to DTC and Cluster buses under this scheme. "No card will be issued directly by DTC. Registration is completely online through the DTC portal, and cards are issued only after full KYC verification by the selected bank," the official added.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operates 44 depots in Delhi and one in Noida, maintaining an active fleet of 3,266 buses, which includes 1,950 electric and 1,694 CNG buses.

During her Budget Day address in March, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous system of issuing pink paper tickets to women, calling it a major source of corruption under the earlier administration. She announced that a new digital system, through the Saheli Smart Card, would replace paper tickets, enabling women to travel securely and conveniently using personalized digital cards.

(With PTI inputs)

