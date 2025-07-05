Delhi Metro issues service update for this date to facilitate phase-4 integration Delhi: Train services on all other metro lines will continue as per the regular Sunday timetable, with no changes in operations. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, keeping in mind the revised timings for the affected sections.

New Delhi:

To support ongoing Phase-4 integration works, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised start times for select sections on Sunday (July 6). Commuters are advised to take note of the following temporary service adjustments:

Revised timings for select metro lines

Pink Line (Line-7: Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar)

Services will begin at 8:00 am instead of the usual 7:00 am on Sundays.

Yellow Line (Line-2: Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli)

On the Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli stretch, services will commence at 7:00 am instead of 6:00 am.

No change on other lines

Train operations on all other lines will follow the regular Sunday schedule without any change.

Travel advisory

Passengers are requested to plan their travel accordingly and factor in the revised start times for the mentioned sections. The DMRC regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates public cooperation during the infrastructure upgrade process.

Delhi Metro tickets now available on Rapido App

Delhi Metro commuters can now book their metro tickets directly through the Rapido app, thanks to a new integration facilitated by the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move aims to enhance commuter convenience and create a more seamless urban travel experience.

One-Stop Solution: Tickets and rides via Rapido

Rapido Co-founder Aravind Sanka announced the launch, stating that commuters can not only purchase Delhi Metro tickets through the app but also avail first-mile and last-mile rides to and from metro stations at a flat rate of ₹25. As a promotional offer, the first ride is free for users booking metro tickets on the Rapido platform.

Expansion and reach

The service will initially be available at 30 metro stations across Delhi, with designated pick-up and drop-off points for Rapido users. Sanka highlighted that over 8 lakh users use the platform daily, 40% of whom are women drivers. Around 1 lakh users already use Rapido specifically for travel to or from metro stations.

Existing metro ticketing footprint

Rapido has already rolled out metro ticketing services in Kochi and Chennai via ONDC, and Delhi is now the latest addition in this expansion of digital transit solutions.

DMRC welcomes the move

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), hailed the collaboration as a "progressive step" towards creating a more connected and commuter-friendly experience. He noted that the initiative aligns with DMRC’s broader vision of transforming metro travel into a delightful and efficient experience.