BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urges renaming of New Delhi railway station after 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee' In a parallel proposal, MP Khandelwal has urged that Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi Junction) be renamed “Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station”, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the revered figure.

New Delhi:

Delhi's Chandni Chowk Member of Parliament (MP) Praveen Khandelwal has formally written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that the New Delhi Railway Station be renamed as “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Railway Station”. In his letter, Khandelwal described the move as a “significant and emotional step” to immortalise the memory of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the heart of the national capital.

In a similar proposal, Khandelwal also urged the renaming of Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi Junction) to “Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station”, citing historical and cultural relevance. He noted that Delhi’s Mayor, Rekha Gupta, had previously supported this renaming and announced plans to raise the matter with the Railway Minister and in the upcoming Parliament session.

New Delhi Station: A symbolic national gateway

In the letter, Khandelwal emphasised that New Delhi Railway Station is one of the busiest, most prominent stations in India and serves as a symbolic gateway to the capital. Renaming it after Atal Bihari Vajpayee would not only honour the legacy of one of India’s most respected statesmen but also reflect the sentiments of the citizens of Delhi and the nation.

He praised Vajpayee’s lifelong commitment to national service, democratic values, and inclusive development, highlighting the former Prime Minister’s role in shaping India’s infrastructure, nuclear strength, global stature, and economic reforms. Khandelwal described Vajpayee as not just a statesman but also a poet, thinker, and inspirational figure.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )MP Praveen Khandelwal Urges Renaming of New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway Stations.

Historical precedents and cultural significance

Drawing parallels with other iconic stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru, Khandelwal argued that Delhi, too, deserves a central railway station named after a national icon.

He asserted that such a renaming would serve as both a tribute and a source of inspiration for future generations. Speaking as the National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Khandelwal also conveyed that the nationwide trading community strongly supports this proposal and urged the central government to initiate the process without delay.