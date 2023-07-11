Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
Delhi Weather Update: Light rain to lash parts of national capital on Wednesday

Delhi Weather Update: According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2023 22:18 IST
Delhi Weather Update: Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a pleasant morning with the maximum temperature settling at 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. For the last three days, heavy downpours lashed parts of Delhi-NCR causing traffic congestion and water-logging at several places. Following the incessant rain, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal asserted that record rainfall had caused inconvenience but efforts are underway to mitigate them. 

Light rainfall in Delhi predicted 

However, Delhi is expected to witness cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department, moderate rain was predicted on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The national capital on Saturday and Sunday received torrential rains recording 107 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.

Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls on Monday morning. The city received 8.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

