Delhi: CAQM invokes Stage I of GRAP in NCR as air quality drops to 'poor' category

Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's Air Quality Index went to 217 ('poor' category) on Wednesday (April 2). The CAQM took the decision after on the basis of daily average AQI was provided by the Central Pollution Control Board in the daily bulletin. As per the decision of CAQM sub-committee on GRAP, all 27 actions as envisaged under Stage-I of GRAP - 'POOR' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201- 300) are to be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR.

Various agencies including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR States and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage-I under GRAP during this period The Sub-Committee has urged the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage I of GRAP. These include keeping engines of vehicles properly tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure in vehicles, keeping PUC certificates up to date.

Delhi's AQI today dropped in the 'poor' category as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notch above normal, the weather office said. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. It said that the humidity levels fluctuated between 50 per cent and 16 per cent during the day.

The department has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime for Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 16 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the city's air quality dropped in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 217 at 4 pm after being in the 'moderate' category for the past five days, the Central Pollution Control Board said. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The release said that all the agencies concerned are required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures for C&D activities and roads/open areas, which will become a pre-dominant factor in the coming months determining the air quality in Delhi-NCR. The release said that the Commission shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made by the weather office.