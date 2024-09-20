Delhi to face 12-hour water supply disruption today due to THIS reason | Check affected areas and advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital has been facing occasional water supply cuts since August 8.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 12-hour water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital on Friday due to maintenance work. In a statement, the DJB said the water supply will be stopped due to the repair work, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water. "Due to the repair of leakage in 500 mm dia Rising Main emanating from Chandrawal Water Works inside premises of Dr Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on September 20 from 11 am onwards due to shutdown of Chandrawal Water Work,” the statement added.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Civil Lines

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kamla Nagar

Shakti Nagar

Karol Bagh

Pahar Ganj

Old and New Rajinder Nagar

Patel Nagar (East and West)

Baljeet Nagar

Prem Nagar

Inderpuri

Parts of cantonment areas

Adjoining areas under NDMC and south Delhi

Advisory for affected regions

The Delhi Jal Board has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The DJB emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance shutdown is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are strongly urged to make judicious use of water during this time to ensure minimal disruption," the DJB stated.

Facility of water tanker on demand

In order to manage the water supply disruption during the scheduled maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to provide water tankers on demand. Residents can request water supply by contacting the DJB helpline or the central control room. This service is aimed at reducing the inconvenience caused by the temporary stoppage of water supply. The maintenance work underscores the importance of regular infrastructure upgrades to ensure a reliable water supply system. Residents are requested to stay updated on the situation and take necessary precautions, such as storing water in advance, to minimise the impact of the supply disruption, the DJB added.

