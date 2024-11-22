Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Delhi wakes up to hazy morning as air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI at 373

Delhi continues to face hazardous air quality with an AQI of 373, prompting health risks and the enforcement of strict restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2024 9:57 IST
Representative image
Image Source : PTI Representative image

Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.3°C and the air quality continuing to remain in the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city stood at 373, indicating significant health risks.

Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, nine reported AQI levels in the "severe" range, including areas like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur. An AQI score of 400 or higher is categorized as "severe" and can cause severe health impacts, especially for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

The air quality in Delhi first hit the "severe plus" category on Sunday, leading to the activation of Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These restrictions, which came into force on Monday morning, include a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, closure of schools, and strict vehicular controls. 

Among these measures is the enforcement of the odd-even vehicle scheme, as well as a ban on non-emergency commercial vehicles.

Humidity levels in the city were also high, recorded at 97% at 8:30 am, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate fog throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 27°C, providing little relief from the oppressive conditions.

Although the air quality remains in the "very poor" category, there has been some improvement from earlier in the week when AQI levels had breached hazardous levels, with readings touching nearly 500. On Tuesday, the AQI had improved to 379, and on Friday it was recorded at 373, consistent with Thursday’s levels.

Areas across the city continue to report dangerous air quality readings, with some locations like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka showing AQI values above 400. The AQI readings of several other areas also remain high, including 389 in Alipur, 395 in Ashok Vihar, and 426 in Jahangirpuri.

The AQI scale used by authorities categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), 401-450 (Severe), and above 450 (Severe Plus). With the current levels still in the "very poor" and "severe" range, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to harmful pollutants.

