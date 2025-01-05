Delhi wakes up to dense fog, several flights and trains delayed | Check weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Delhi engulfed in dense fog

Delhi flights delayed: The National Capital on Sunday woke up to a thick layer of fog disrupting the flight and train services. The Delhi Airport shared an update regarding flights delayed at IGI Airport and stated flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. It is advisable to contact the airline for updated timings.

Several flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, due to fog. "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport stated in an advisory posted on X.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

Along with the flights, several trains are also running late. The travellers are advised to keep checking the updated time of their flights or trains through accessible platforms beforehand.

On Saturday too, the dense fog led to the delay of 81 trains while 19 flights got diverted. The Northern Railway yesterday said a total of 59 trains were running late by up to six hours and 22 by around eight hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am.

Dense fog blanketed parts of north India, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog.

(With inputs from agencies)