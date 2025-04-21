Delhi: Vehicles not displaying colour-coded fuel stickers to be penalised The Delhi transport department will penalise vehicles not displaying mandatory colour-coded stickers indicating fuel type, as per the Motor Vehicles Act. These stickers are part of the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) system, made compulsory for all vehicles by 2019.

New Delhi:

The Delhi transport department has announced that vehicles not displaying the mandated colour-coded fuel stickers will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. In a public notice issued on Sunday, the department warned that non-compliance with the requirement would attract fines as per Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The stickers, part of the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) system, were first introduced in 2012-13 and made compulsory for all vehicles by 2019.

"The Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018 mandates the display of colour-coded stickers, or a third registration mark, on the vehicle's windshield," the notice stated. "Non-compliance with this order will invite action under Section 192(1), which deals with penalties for driving unregistered vehicles." The department urged vehicle owners to ensure strict adherence to the directive.

Colour-coded stickers indicate the type of fuel used: orange for diesel vehicles, light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles, and grey for other fuel types. These stickers are crucial for identifying fuel types, especially during pollution-related restrictions. In 2020, the transport department had launched a special enforcement drive targeting violations of HSRP rules. At the time, a fine of Rs 5,000 was levied on vehicles found without the high-security plates and the required fuel-type stickers.

Officials reiterated that vehicles without the proper stickers would also be denied Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, making compliance essential for continued use on city roads. The HSRP system was made mandatory for all new vehicles from April 2019, and later extended to cover older vehicles in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)