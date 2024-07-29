Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Students continue protest in Old Rajinder Nagar, security tightened | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X UPSC aspirants protest against the death of three students

Delhi UPSC aspirants death: Students on Monday continued their protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area against the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of their coaching institute here was flooded with rainwater. The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday.

Three civil services aspirants—two women and one man—died after heavy rain on Saturday night caused the basement library of Rau's IAS Centre to flood, reportedly leading to the failure of the sole biometric entry and exit point. Following this incident, a Delhi court has remanded the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have enhanced security in Old Rajinder Nagar amid students' protest.

Students on protest

One of the protesting student Salman expressed his disappointment. "The system is responsible. Political leaders, MCD are responsible. There should be an action. There should be an FIR. There is no CCTV cameras, no proper wiring, drainage. They are compromising with the lives of students. There was a fire incident in Mukherjee Nagar. How long this will continue? These are our demands, unless the demands are met and FIR is made public, we will continue to protest. There are congested spaces with no proper exits. Our studies are getting affected," said Salman.

Another student, Sahil said, "We have been sitting here for the last two days but none of the MCD officials came to meet us. We submitted our demands to the DCP, yesterday - seeking information about those who are deceased, those who are admitted to hospitals, copies of FIR, the action that is to be taken and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs to those injured...but none of it has been addressed."

Students detained during protest

Earlier on Sunday, some students were detained after they staged a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar. Chanting "we want justice," the protesters blocked a road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station, leading to significant traffic congestion and prompting police intervention.

A scuffle broke out between the students and the police, resulting in several protesters being detained and taken away in a bus. Following the detentions, many demonstrators dispersed, and the police resumed traffic flow in the area.

The police also used body cameras and drones to monitor the protesters' activities during the demonstration.

MCD action on coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar

The vacating of basement libraries has left many students scrambling to find alternative study spaces. Amidst the ongoing crackdown, there is a growing call for the establishment of safe, regulated study environments to support the academic pursuits of students in Old Rajinder Nagar. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of the basement of the coaching institute -- Rau's IAS Study Circle. A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said. Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night.

