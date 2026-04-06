Delhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat emails, campus evacuated

New Delhi:

Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Miranda House were evacuated on Monday morning after they received bomb threats via email, police said. According to Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to both campuses immediately after the threat was reported. Teams are currently conducting thorough checks of the premises to rule out any danger.

Early this morning, multiple schools in Chandigarh and some areas of Punjab, along with the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and the Ferozepur district court, received bomb threat emails. The messages, said to be sent by a group calling itself the Khalistan National Army, led to immediate evacuations.

Security agencies quickly stepped in, with bomb disposal teams and dog squads deployed at all locations to carry out thorough checks.

Delhi mayor's office receives bomb threat

This comes days after the office of Raja Iqbal Singh, the Mayor of Delhi, received a bomb threat through an email. The message created panic and led to quick action by security agencies. According to early reports, the email was sent to the mayor’s official email address. It warned that the office could be blown up around 2:11 PM.

The sender claimed to belong to a group calling itself the “Khalistan National Army.”

As soon as the threat was noticed, police and security teams were alerted. Security around the mayor’s office was immediately increased, and thorough checks of the area began to ensure safety.

Police officials said that cyber experts are now working to find out where the email came from.