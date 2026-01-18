Delhi tribunal grants Rs 1.62 crore compensation to road accident victim with 53% disability The tribunal acknowledged the traumatic impact of the accident on Aryan’s future. As a young student, he had dreams of completing his education and pursuing a career. However, due to the accident, he could no longer continue his studies.

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of over Rs. 1.62 crore to Aryan Rana, a 21-year-old man who was severely injured in a road accident in July 2024. The tribunal, under the guidance of Presiding Officer Vikram, determined that the accident left Rana with a 53% temporary disability, affecting his ability to lead a normal life.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2024, when Aryan Rana, a first-year university student, was on his way home from campus. As he was riding his scooty, a rashly-driven bus struck him from behind with such force that it caused grievous injuries. The young man was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the severity of his condition.

In the court hearings, the bus's respondents tried to deny responsibility, claiming they were falsely implicated. However, key testimony from the bus conductor contradicted their defense. The conductor confirmed that the scooty was ahead of the bus at the time of the collision and that the bus had overtaken it before striking the vehicle from behind.

Court's findings: Clear negligence and life-altering consequences

On January 6, 2026, the tribunal delivered a judgment stating, "The rashness and negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle are clearly visible and responsible not only for this accident but also for the grave consequences that followed thereafter."

The tribunal’s decision further noted that the injuries sustained by Rana were so severe that they would permanently affect his ability to work and live independently. Despite the possibility of minor improvements, his disability was deemed to be irreversible. The tribunal assessed his functional disability at 90%, considering his youth and the significant impact on his future prospects.

Compensation to cover lost potential

The tribunal acknowledged the traumatic impact of the accident on Aryan’s future. As a young student, he had dreams of completing his education and pursuing a career. However, due to the accident, he could no longer continue his studies.

Compensation for the 21-year-old was awarded across various categories, including:

Rs. 59.36 lakh for loss of future earnings, recognizing his inability to pursue a career due to his disability.

Additional amounts to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering, and permanent disability.

Since the offending bus was insured at the time of the accident, the tribunal directed the insurer, The New India Co Ltd., to pay the full compensation of Rs. 1.62 crore to the victim.