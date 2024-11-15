Delhi Traffic Police launches awareness kiosk at India International Trade Fair to promote road safety

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India International Trade Fair 2024

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday launched a Traffic Kiosk at the India International Trade Fair at Stall no. 14 to promote road safety. The awareness kiosk was inaugurated by Ajay Choudhary, Special Commissioner of Police/ TMD Zone II. The objective of the kiosk is to raise awareness among visitors about the importance of adhering to traffic rules, provide information on how to connect with Delhi Traffic Police via social media platforms and helpline numbers, and highlight the initiatives DTP has undertaken to address and resolve citizen grievances.

A prominent feature of the kiosk includes live demonstrations of how red light jumping and speeding violations are captured using high-definition cameras, with challans being generated for violators. This aims to educate the public about these enforcement measures and act as a deterrent against traffic violations.

Additionally, a road safety game zone has been set up, especially for children, where they can participate in a quiz competition on road safety and win attractive prizes. The kiosk serves as a comprehensive effort to promote road safety awareness and encourage responsible behavior on roads.

Additional CP Traffic Satyaveer Singh Katara, DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal and Dhal Singh were also present during the occasion.