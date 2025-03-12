Delhi traffic advisory issued for construction work near Dwarka: Check affected roads, route diversion Delhi Traffic Advisory: The traffic restrictions are likely to cause heavy traffic on Sector-22 Road and Sector-9 Road (from Sector-21 Metro Station towards Dwarka Court and Bagdola Village) for at least the next month.

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued for construction work near Dwarka and the Delhi Traffic Police said that several roads will be affected for facilitating the construction of the Airport Drain extension. Police also added that barricades have been installed to divert traffic.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of roads to be closed

As per the traffic advisory, MP Road No. 205 (from T-Point Road No. 205 and Sahabad Village Road crossing to Road No. 205 and Sector-22 Road crossing) will remain closed.

The Delhi Police said that the route diversion will impact all vehicles coming from Sector-21 Metro Station towards Dwarka Court, Sector-1, 7 and 8 Dwarka, and vice versa.

Several barricades have been placed on Road No. 205, from T-Point Road No. 205 and Sahabad Village Road crossing to Road No. 205 and Sector-22 Road crossing, for the ongoing construction work.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check route diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police said the commuters coming from Dwarka Court (from Sector-1 Dwarka towards Kapashera via Road No. 205 and Sector-21 Metro Station need to take a right on Road No. 205, turn left onto Sector-9 Road, and then take a left onto Sector-22 Road at Janki Chowk towards Sector-21 Metro Station and Kapashera.

Those who are coming from Sector-7 & 8 Dwarka and intending to go towards Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station need to take Sector-9 Road and turn left onto Sector-22 Road at Janki Chowk towards Sector-21 Metro Station.

The vehicles coming from Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station and intending to go towards Dwarka Court, Sector-1, 7 & 8 Dwarka need to take alternate route via Sector-22 Road and take a right turn from Janki Chowk onto Sector-9 Road towards Sector-1, Sector-7 & 8 Dwarka.