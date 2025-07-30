Delhi to launch AC tourist bus service covering iconic city landmarks by August 15 Delhi: While fare discussions are still in progress, the tentative pricing is expected to be 500 for adults and 300 for children between 6 and 12 years. The buses will make extended halts of an hour or more at each destination, allowing tourists sufficient time to explore the landmarks comfortably.

New Delhi:

In a move to boost local tourism and revive its sightseeing services, the Delhi Government is set to roll out a full-day tourist bus tour using air-conditioned electric buses. The route will cover major attractions such as Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Kartavya Path, Prime Ministers’ Museum, National War Memorial, and Lotus Temple.

The plan was recently approved in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board meeting, according to officials from the tourism department. The service is expected to be launched by August 15, initially on a pilot basis with 3-4 buses.

Tourist-friendly features and multilingual support

Each 9-metre-long DEVI bus, hired from the DTC, will seat around 30 passengers and come equipped with a tourist guide onboard. To ensure accessibility, the buses will feature multilingual audio translation systems or headsets, allowing non-Hindi-speaking tourists, such as those from Tamil Nadu or West Bengal, to enjoy the tour in their native language.

Additionally, the bus exteriors will be redesigned with attractive wraps to appeal to visitors and enhance the overall experience.

Affordable fare and hourly stops at landmarks

Fare discussions are still underway, but initial pricing is expected to be around Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged 6 to 12. Each bus will halt at every location for an hour or more, giving tourists ample time to explore each site.

Officials also mentioned the potential to expand the circuit with more destinations and create multiple tourist routes depending on the program’s success.

Revival of the discontinued HoHo bus service

This initiative marks the return of Delhi’s sightseeing bus tours, which were earlier provided through the Hop-on Hop-off (HoHo) buses, discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new service aims to offer a modern, eco-friendly, and inclusive alternative for tourists looking to explore the capital in comfort.