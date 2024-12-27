Delhi to get six-lane flyover soon, over 18 lakh litres of fuel to be saved annually: Check cost, deadline

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Once it is open to the public, the new flyover is expected to cut down 1.6 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions and save at least 18 lakh liters of fuel every year.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi this week opened a flyover to enhance the traffic infrastructure. The flyover was officially opened between the Apsara Border to Anand Vihar to avoid traffic signals. After Anand Vihar, now a six-lane Club Road flyover is all set to open by CM Atishi in Punjabi Bagh soon.

As per the updates from the Public Works Department (PWD), the six-lane flyover from the ESI metro station to Club Road was subjected to a more than 8-hour trial run on Tuesday. During the trial, no traffic-related issues were observed, officials said.

Even as the flyover was ready to open in August itself, however, it could not be opened as the forest department officials refused to permit the removal of a tree from the middle of the road. However, now the officials decided to protect the tree by barricading and placing retro-reflective stickers around it.

Another meeting is currently underway with PWD officials to discuss the trial run in the flyover and once the flyover it is operational, the 1.5-km-long flyover will link the Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover in West Delhi.

Delhi’s six-lane flyover: Check project cost

This flyover project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 352.32 crore. Officials involved in the project added that 33 trees including those standing in the middle of the road will have to be cut down for the flyover project purpose. They added that the repair work will soon start on Ring Road and concrete Jersey barriers will be placed for signal-free stretches.

18 lakh litres of fuel to be saved every year

Once it is open to the public, the new flyover is expected to cut down 1.6 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions and save at least 18 lakh liters of fuel every year. And the North and South Delhi residents would benefit from the flyover as it will help them save time.

The Club Road flyover will assist direct traffic heading to the Paschim Vihar and Punjabi Bagh neighborhoods once it opens. According to an ET report, the new flyover will be a big blessing for commuters to travel from Raja Garden to Azadpur and back.

It should be noted that the AAP government has created 38 new flyovers and underpasses during the past 10 years including the latest one of Anand Vihar-Dilshad Garden.