Delhi to get over 1,000 electric buses this month: Transport minister Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is working on a recovery plan and aims to turn the sector profitable within a year.

Newly appointed Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday told PTI that the government is working towards making the transport sector profitable within a year. Adding to this, he said, the National Capital will receive more than a thousand electric buses this month. In an Interview, Singh said that the Transport sector is currently operating at a loss of Rs 235 crore.

'Government working on recovery plan'

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is working on a recovery plan and aims to turn the sector profitable within a year. He emphasised the need to make Delhi's transport system more accessible and convenient for the public.

"We need to improve public transport so that people rely less on private vehicles. Our first step will be to introduce electric buses in Delhi, followed by further enhancements to strengthen the transport network," Singh said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh is among the six cabinet ministers in newly formed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government. He is appointed as the minister for transport, health, and other departments. Regarding the transport department, Singh said BJP-led government will gradually improve the transport sector over the next six months.

Transport minister shares plan to make public transport more efficient and accessible

"In the first phase, we will focus on immediate and essential reforms. In the second phase, we will introduce major projects to make public transport more efficient and accessible," he stated. As part of the government's vision for modern and environmentally friendly mobility, Singh underscored the importance of increasing the number of electric buses in Delhi.

"Delhi does not have enough electric buses, and we will bring more. With over 1,000 electric buses arriving this month, public transport will see a significant boost, contributing to a cleaner and greener city," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 2020 Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which expired in August last year, has been extended multiple times. The latest extension lasts until March 31, 2025. On November 28, 2024, former Chief Minister Atishi announced at a press conference that in response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi Cabinet had decided to extend the EV policy and reinstate subsidies and road tax exemptions that had been pending since January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on or after January 1, 2024, will now receive subsidies and road tax exemptions, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she claimed.

(PTI inputs)