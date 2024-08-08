Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Delhi: 49-year-old man dies after jumping from Maharaja Surajmal metro station | VIDEO

Delhi news: The deceased man has been identified as Harish who is a resident of Sector 7, Rohini. No suicide note was recovered from the crime scene and the deceased’s family have been informed.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 08, 2024 18:35 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: 49-year-old man dies after jumping from Maharaja Surajmal metro station.

Delhi news: A 49-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from platform number 1 of Maharaja Surajmal metro station in the national capital today (August 8). The incident took place at around 1:03 pm and information of the same was received at police station Nangloi Metro that a person had jumped from Maharaja Surajmal station towards roadside with suicidal intent.

The police reached the spot for necessary action and met with the station controller where they came to know that a person has jumped from platform number 1. The injured man was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by ambulance where he was declared dead and his body was preserved for autopsy. 

The crime team and FSL were informed about the incident.  Further investigation is underway in this regard.

 
