Image Source : @ANI Delhi: Man dragged after being hit by car in Firoz Shah road

In a shocking incident, a man was dragged for 200 meters by a car in Delhi's Firoz Shah road area on Tuesday.

The injured person was driving a cart. The injured person was taken to the RMLhospital and he is now out of danger, police informed.

The accused was chased by the public present at the site and later handed over to the police.

Further details are awaited.