Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: Shopkeepers held for allegedly selling adulterated juice in Rajinder Nagar

Delhi: Shopkeepers held for allegedly selling adulterated juice in Rajinder Nagar

Delhi news: Police sources said some of the onlookers assaulted shopkeeper Ayub Khan before handing him to the cops.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 25, 2024 7:58 IST
Delhi news, delhi juice shopkeeper arrested, Shopkeepers held for allegedly selling adulterated juic
Image Source : INDIA TV Shopkeepers held for allegedly selling adulterated juice in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area.

Delhi news: Two people were held for allegedly selling adulterated juice to people in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area, police said on Tuesday (September 24). After receiving information at around 10.30 am on Tuesday that colour was being mixed in the juice being sold by a shop situated at Shankar Road, a police staff reached the spot, they said. Some red liquid substance was found in the shop. A police official called the Food Safety Inspector and samples were collected, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said further legal action will be taken as per their complaint.

"Two persons Ayub Khan and Rahul were found at the shop. Ayub Khan's MLC is under process and further probe into the matter is underway," Vardhan said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, where some people are shouting at two men standing in a juice shop and accusing them of mixing colour in juice.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

