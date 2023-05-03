Delhi shocker: Man killed in hit-and-run, car driven for 3kms with victim on roof

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 30-year-old Deepanshu Verma

Delhi hit-and-run case: A man was killed in a horrific hit-and-run incident in Delhi. The incident took place in the national capital's high security VIP zone when a high-speeding SUV rammed into a scooter with two people on it. According to an eye-witness, who recorded video of the accident at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg intersection, the black-coloured SUV was being driven at a very high speed when it hit the scooter. Shockingly, the car after hitting the two-wheeler drove for at least 3 km with the victim on its roof.

According to the eye witness, after the collision, one person was thrown away while another fell on the roof of the car. However, the car rather than stopping sped away with 30-year-old Deepanshu Verma on its roof.

"An eyewitness Mohammad Bilal chased the car with his scooty and also made a video. He kept shouting and blowing the horn but the accused did not stop the car. The video shows a person lying on the roof of the car. After 3 kms at Delhi Gate, the accused threw the person from the SUV and fled from the spot," police said.

Delhi Police have registered a case of murder in the incident. The suspect, identified as Harneet Singh Chawla, has been arrested. Deepanshu Verma, who ran a jewellery shop, succumbed to his injuries while his 20-year-old cousin Mukul is in critical condition.

The incident has brought back memories of a similar gruesome hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged for over 10 kilometres after a car hit her scooter. The incident took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on New Year's day. The victim, Anjali Singh, was returning to home after work when the accident took place. The police, in its investigation, said that the occupants of the car were aware that the woman was stuck under the vehicle but they didn't bother to stop.

