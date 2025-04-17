Delhi: Over 600 schools inspected for arbitrary fee hikes, more than 10 issued showcause notices The Delhi government has inspected over 600 private schools following complaints of arbitrary fee hikes, issuing showcause notices to more than 10 institutions. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said district-level committees led by SDMs were formed to investigate the matter.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has inspected over 600 private schools across the city amid rising complaints of arbitrary and excessive fee hikes. Following the inspections, more than 10 schools have been served showcause notices, officials said on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Directorate of Education (DoE), district-level committees have been formed to probe the complaints. These panels, headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), include deputy directors of education, accounts officers, and government school principals.

The inspections focused on private unaided schools, including those specifically named in complaints received by the DoE. “The process is continuing on a priority basis,” the department said. Schools found guilty of hiking fees to generate profit are being served showcause notices under Section 24(3) of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973. In serious cases, the DoE said it is considering actions such as withdrawing school recognition or taking over school management.

Non-compliance by schools found

The inspections also uncovered non-compliance by several schools in submitting mandatory fee statements and audited financial reports, in violation of Sections 17(3) and 180(3) of DSEAR. Legal action is being initiated against such institutions, the department added. Reiterating its stand, the DoE warned that any violation of fee regulation norms would invite strict action. It urged all private schools to ensure transparency and follow legal procedures when increasing fees.

'Dummy admissions' identified

Separately, the department said it received complaints about "dummy admissions" in private schools. Twenty institutions were identified as dummy schools during the inspections and are facing action under DSEAR, 1973.

Officials also checked compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Under Rule 8 of the Delhi RTE Rules, 2011, schools are required to provide textbooks, uniforms, and writing materials to students from the economically weaker sections, disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs. Non-compliance with these provisions will attract penalties under the RTE Act and DSEAR, the DoE stated.

(With inputs from PTI)