Delhi’s EV policy extended: No ban on CNG autos, more subsidies on the way | Here's what it means for you The Delhi government has extended its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy by three months and approved the continuation of power subsidies for domestic users, farmers, lawyers with chambers, and 1984 riot victims. Officials clarified there is no plan to ban auto-rickshaws or any category of vehicles.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, a move that keeps the capital’s green mobility push on track while easing public concerns around vehicle bans. The current EV policy will remain in effect until the new "EV Policy 2.0" is rolled out, officials said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh clarified that there is no plan to ban auto-rickshaws or any category of vehicles under the new policy, countering speculation that had sparked concern among drivers and commuters. “There is no such proposal. The existing policy will remain in force for the next three to four months,” Singh said.

Power subsidy extended for key consumers

The government also extended the existing power subsidy for four groups:

Domestic households

Farmers

Lawyers with chambers

Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood assured that the subsidies will continue without interruption. “The Cabinet has approved a special proposal for this. There is no discontinuation of the electricity subsidy,” he said at a press briefing.

About EV Policy

Launched in August 2020 by the then AAP-led government, the EV policy aimed to bring down vehicular pollution and ensure 25% of new vehicle registrations were electric by 2024. Though the policy officially ended in August 2023, it has been extended multiple times under both the AAP and BJP-led administrations. The upcoming EV Policy 2.0 aims to expand the EV footprint across Delhi, covering a broader range of vehicle categories including two-wheelers, buses, goods carriers, and three-wheelers.

Key highlights of the draft policy include:

Subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 for women purchasing electric two-wheelers.

Incentives of Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 30,000 per vehicle, for e-two-wheelers.

Creation of up to 20,000 jobs through EV ecosystem growth.

A city-wide EV infrastructure, including battery swapping and charging stations.

Establishment of battery collection centres for responsible recycling.

The policy is expected to be formally notified once it receives Cabinet approval. Its ultimate goal IS to cut down air pollution by rapidly replacing fossil fuel-powered vehicles with cleaner electric alternatives.

(With PTI inputs)