Delhi's challan chaos: 1.7 crore traffic fines against pending private vehicles | Details

While the Delhi Traffic Police is exploring strategies to address the mounting backlog of traffic violations by commercial vehicles, it is private car owners—typically viewed as more compliant—who are emerging as major offenders.

Currently, around 9.3 lakh private vehicles in the city have three or more pending challans for traffic rule violations. In total, private vehicles account for 1.7 crore unresolved challans—far outstripping the 16 lakh pending against commercial vehicles. Shockingly, the top three private vehicles on this list owe 601, 509, and 464 challans, respectively.

Speeding tops the list of offences, with 51.6 lakh challans issued for exceeding speed limits. Improper parking follows, with 21.5 lakh violations, while 21 lakh challans remain unpaid for riding two-wheelers without a helmet.

A study by the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, based on observations of 2,34,740 two-wheeler riders and passengers across various road types and urban areas, revealed that although many riders wear helmets, only 63% use them properly.

In response to widespread non-compliance—only 40% of traffic fines are currently being recovered—the government is planning a series of strict enforcement measures. Drivers who fail to pay their e-challans within three months may face licence suspension. Additionally, those with three serious offences in a financial year, such as jumping red lights or dangerous driving, could have their licences confiscated for a minimum of three months.

Authorities are also working on a plan to tie traffic violations to insurance premiums, potentially increasing costs for drivers with at least two pending challans from the previous financial year.

What happens if you don't pay traffic challans

Drivers who fail to pay their traffic e-challans within three months may soon face suspension of their driving licences, as law enforcement agencies prepare to crack down on persistent offenders.

Additionally, motorists who accumulate three challans in a financial year for serious violations—such as jumping red lights or dangerous driving—could have their licences confiscated for a minimum of three months.

These proposals are part of a broader government effort to curb widespread non-compliance, following findings that only around 40% of issued e-challans are actually paid.

A Times of India report said that authorities are working on a plan to link traffic violations with motor insurance premiums, which could see drivers with at least two unpaid challans from the previous financial year facing higher renewal costs.