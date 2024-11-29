Delhi’s air quality hits 'very poor' category again, hazy conditions persist

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Delhi's air quality once again plunged into the "Very Poor" category on Friday, November 29, 2024, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 332 at 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas of the national capital reported dangerously high pollution levels, including Anand Vihar (393), Ashok Vihar (356), IGI Airport Road (322), and Jahangirpuri (381). The hazardous air quality has caused widespread discomfort, with residents complaining of health issues such as breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems.

At around 8:00 AM today, Delhi's Mundka area recorded an AQI of 404, the highest in the city, far exceeding the safe limits.

Anand Vihar: AQI 393 (Very Poor)

Rohini: AQI 360 (Very Poor)

ITO: AQI 309 (Very Poor)

Shreenivas Puri: AQI 283 (Very Poor)

Sonia Vihar: AQI 287 (Very Poor)

Punjabi Bagh: AQI 299 (Very Poor)

Ghaziabad (Indirapuram): AQI 209 (Poor)

Noida (Sector-116): AQI 257 (Very Poor)

Ghaziabad (Loni): AQI 214 (Poor)

Foggy morning in Agra, air quality 'moderate'

A thin layer of fog shrouded the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra this morning, adding a mystical touch to the historic monument. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the city is currently in the "moderate" category, suggesting that while the pollution levels are not hazardous, residents and visitors with respiratory sensitivities should exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, reducing visibility for the last few days. The daytime temperature was recorded around 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The AQI scale used by authorities categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), 401-450 (Severe), and above 450 (Severe Plus). With the current levels still in the "very poor" and "severe" range, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to harmful pollutants.