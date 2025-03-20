Delhi: Rs 800 crore allocated in MCD budget for regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees A special meeting of the MCD was held to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year. AAP and BJP councillors shouted slogans against each other.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore to cover salaries of 12,000 contractual employees. In the special MCD meeting, amid several proposals, the proposal for the contractual employees was accepted. The House saw the passage of the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 amid uproar.

The meeting began in chaos as AAP and BJP councillors stood on tables and chairs, shouting slogans against each other.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated contractual employees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal took to X, saying, "Big news for the 12,000 temporary employees of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the corporation has allocated Rs 800 crore in the budget, fulfilling their long-pending demand. Now, all these employees will be regularised -- something only the Aam Aadmi Party could achieve. Congratulations to all the employees and their families."

In the special MCD House meeting, several proposals were accepted and rejected. Proposals of Rs 6 crore cut for the maintenance and repair of school buildings and an Rs 18 crore reduction for improving sanitation services were rejected.

Additionally, Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh's proposal to increase the Horticulture Department's budget by Rs 25 lakh for the procurement of benches was rejected. Funds for sanitation and expenses related to controlling stray dogs were similarly rejected.

Meanwhile, Raja Iqbal Singh's proposal to allocate funds for women's toilets in public places and the proposal to decrease the fund for improving sanitation services by Rs 1 lakh were approved.

Councilor fund increased

Each councillor has now been allocated Rs 1.55 crore for development work - an increase from the previous Rs 75 lakh allocated by the commissioner. The extra Rs 80 lakh will be drawn from the road maintenance funds.

MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal held a press conference, confirming the budget's passage despite disruptions.

