Delhi: Elderly couple dies, son injured as roof collapses in Rohini's Prem Nagar area | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Elderly couple die, son injured as roof collapses in Rohini's Prem Nagar area | VIDEO

Delhi roof collapse: An elderly couple died and their 40-year-old son was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini, fire services officials said today (August 7).

Fire officials received a call around 2:57 am about a roof collapse. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

"We immediately rushed three fire tenders and a rescue team to the spot. Three people were brought out from the rubble and taken to a nearby hospital," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Doctors declared Shukram (85) and his 75-year-old wife Gayatri Devi dead and their son Vinod suffered injuries, the official said.

"Vinod was getting treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. We informed the local police," he added.

The police said a call was received at Prem Nagar police station around 2:57 am about casualties in a roof collapse.

Local police immediately reached the spot and found three people injured. They were shifted to a hospital where two were declared brought dead. Vinod, the victims' son, was discharged after treatment, a senior officer said.

"The bodies have been handed over to relatives after post-mortem. No foul play was noticed. Legal action has been taken," the officer said.