Delhi riots case: Court grants Shahrukh Pathan 15-day interim bail on humanitarian grounds The court allowed Pathan to care for his ailing father and arrange financial support for his family. He was released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with a surety of the same amount.

A Karkardooma court on Friday granted 15-day interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan, the accused who was seen pointing a pistol at a police constable during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The court gave bail on humanitarian grounds citing the ill health of his father.

Interim bail conditions and surety amount

The court permitted Pathan to look after his ill father and arrange money for his family's support. He was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The court made it clear that the 15-day bail duration would be counted from the day he was released from custody.

Delhi Police opposes bail plea

Opposing the bail on interim basis, the Delhi Police contended that Pathan was accused of a serious crime and would not be released on temporary grounds. The prosecution also raised concerns of Pathan abusing the conditions of release on bail.

Court lays down stringent terms

Allowing bail, the court laid down some conditions, including:

Providing his mobile number to investigating officers and keeping it switched on at all times.

Reporting to Jafrabad Police Station every alternate day between 10 AM and 11 AM.

No contact with other accused or witnesses in the case.

Pathan's plea cites father's medical emergency

During his bail application, Pathan had mentioned that his father was critically ill and under treatment for serious medical complications at R.K. Narendra Prakash Hospital.

He also said that there was no other male family member who could look after his father and therefore his presence at home was crucial.

The case is still under investigation, and Pathan will be returned to custody once he finishes his 15-day bail.