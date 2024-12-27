Delhi rains: Traffic jams, waterlogging reported in several areas, IMD predicts thunderstorms till tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi rains latest update.

Delhi rains latest update: Massive traffic jams and severe waterlogging were reported in several parts of the city due to ongoing rains since Friday morning. Visuals shared on social media from the Burari area of the city showed that heavy waterlogging causing traffic congestion in the area as the rain continues to lash parts of the city. Heavy rains in the city also reduced visibility, especially on the Delhi-Gurugram route and near the airport, with vehicles driving cautiously using headlights amidst the downpour.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the city is 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across northwestern and central India on December 27 and 28 owing to an active western disturbance.

During this time, the IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Apart from this, heavy rains are predicted to continue for the next two days with intensified fog and the similar conditions are expected in Noida as well which witnessed early morning drizzle.

In the meantime, the IMD has issued an 'orange' warning in Delhi after rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Friday, throwing traffic out of gear in many places.

The weather office has forecast more showers during the day. The rain affected traffic in many areas of south, central and north Delhi.

The weather office said the rain started in Delhi-NCR around 2:30 am. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data till 11:30 am, the observatory at Safdarjung -- the national capital's primary weather station -- recorded 9.1 mm rainfall.

Met officials said an active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds were causing light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including the NCR areas of Delhi.