Traffic jams reported in Delhi-Noida after heavy rains, commuters face tough time to reach home | Watch

Delhi rains latest update: Several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rains in the evening on Friday, leading to massive traffic jams and water logging in many areas. Commuters faced tough time to reach home in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert and predicted heavy rainfall for the city.

The IMD said in a bulletin, "Heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Thunderstorms/Lightning at isolated places throughout northwest India except Haryana."

Delhi rains: Watch photos, videos

Central and southern parts of Delhi experienced rainfall during this time. The weather department's latest nowcast notification stated that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi in the upcoming hours.

Late-night showers lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, causing waterlogging and heavy traffic jams across many areas.

Following the rain, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the weather department.

Due to the rain, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge station recorded 69.4 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.

2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm and Palam 18 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Friday, according to data shared by the weather department.

"Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to water logging at GGR PDR. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.