Delhi Police tightens security near Israel Embassy after intelligence alert

New Delhi: NSG Commandos with Police personnel and others during an investigation near the Israel Embassy after a reported low-intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has enhanced security measures around the Israeli Embassy and Chabad House following intelligence alerts in response to the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran. Security has been heightened after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an airstrike in Tehran on July 31. The incident has prompted intelligence agencies to issue alerts concerning potential threats.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters," the Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

Security review and plans

Senior Delhi Police officers convened a meeting to discuss and implement an extensive security plan around the Israeli Embassy and Chabad House. A senior officer stated that a multi-layered security system is now in place, including numerous CCTV cameras around the buildings.

Potential for increased personnel

The officer mentioned that additional personnel might be deployed as needed to ensure heightened security.

Previous incidents and hoaxes

On Thursday, the Delhi Police issued a clarification following a hoax about explosions posted on X, which was later deleted. Over the past three years, there have been two low-intensity blasts near the Israeli Embassy, with no injuries reported.

Context of heightened security

Security around the Israeli Embassy was significantly increased after the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated last year.

