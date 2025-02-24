Delhi Police SI attacked by miscreants during raid in Anand Parbat, two arrested A Delhi Police SI was stabbed during a raid in Anand Parbat but sustained minor injuries and is out of danger. Two suspects have been arrested, while police continue searching for others.

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) was stabbed by miscreants during a raid in the Anand Parbat area on Monday evening. SI Neeraj, posted at Rajendra Nagar police station, had received information about the presence of criminals in the area. At around 4:00 PM, he, along with his team, reached the spot for the raid when one of the miscreants attacked him with a knife.

Following the attack, SI Neeraj was rushed to Ganga Ram Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries and is out of danger. Police have arrested two suspects involved in the attack, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining miscreants.

Teen wanted in murder case arrested after five months on run

In a separate incident, Delhi Police have arrested a juvenile wanted in a murder case who had been absconding for the past five months. The case dates back to the midnight of September 29-30, 2024, when a group of teenagers attacked three individuals near Jhilmil Metro Station.

The victims—Anurag, Rinku, and Akash—were returning home on a motorcycle from a club when they encountered the accused group. What started as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent attack, with the accused stabbing Anurag 13 times, leading to his death. Rinku also sustained serious injuries and had to undergo treatment.

During the investigation, police identified five suspects—Arjun, Rohit, Gopal, Abhishek Kumar, and a juvenile—who were later arrested. With the latest arrest, all key suspects in the case have now been taken into custody as the investigation continues.